Island OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Cha Eun-Woo-Starrer Horror Korean Web Series

Korean cinema has found huge popularity worldwide and India is not behind at all if we talk about the fanbase of Korean shows. The OTT platforms are also streaming Korean shows worldwide, which has made it easy for fans to binge-watch their favourite shows. Now, Cha Eun-woo, Kim Nam-gil and Lee Da-hee have collaborated for a new show 'Island' which made the fans excited.

Island OTT Release Date:

Island is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and the first four episodes of the series are already out. The last two episodes will release on January 13, 2023. The first season will have only 6 episodes and the makers have already announced season 2 after seeing the audience response.

The official synopsis of Island reads, "Evil took its first step to destroy the world. On the mysterious island of Jeju Island, the gateway to this, "Van," a mix of human and monster, "Won Mi-ho," the one in the center of fate, and "Johan," the one who exercises God’s power, come together. A strange, yet captivating, action-packed exorcism fantasy in which they fight evil, share the fate of saving the world, and defy their own..."

Island is also one of the first original Korean dramas by Amazon Prime Video.

Talking about how he prepared for his role in Island, Cha Eun-Woo told Pinkvilla, "While playing the role of a priest named Yohan, I had to take Italian or Greek and Latin lessons since I had such scenes. I went to a cathedral to see a priest and learned about the basics of Catholicism. Whenever I speak, I wanted it to be more Yohan-like, I worked on it so it could be more fitting to the role."

Cha Eun-woo has made his comeback to acting after a year as he was last seen in True Beauty. He will soon star in the television show 'A Good Day to be a Dog' which is expected to release this year.