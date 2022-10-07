‘Islamisation Of Ramayana’: Adipurush Makers Slammed With Legal Notice Over Incorrect Portrayal Of Hanuman

Trouble does not seem to end for Prabhas’ magnum opus film, ‘Adipurush’. The film, which has been garnering controversies ever since the trailer of the film was released, has now been served with a legal notice by the Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha.

According to reports, Om Raut, the director of the film has been slammed with a legal notice stating that Lord Hanuman is being shown as a ‘Mughal’ in the film. The notice read, "The depiction of Hindu Gods and Goddesses is being done in a wrong way in this film. In this film, Hindu Gods and Goddesses are shown in a very distorted form, wearing leather clothes and they are being seen speaking in an indecent manner.”

“In fact, a very low level language has been used in the film which is provoking and hurting religious sentiments. There are dialogues and depictions spreading religious and caste hatred in the film. Ramayana is our history and our spirit, however, in Adipurush, Lord Hanuman is shown as a Mughal,” the notice added.

The notice further questioned the makers about which Hindu bears a beard without a mustache, which the makers have shown Lord Hanuman with. “This film is a complete Islamisation of Ramayana and of Lord Ram, Maa Sita, Lord Hanuman. Even Saif Ali Khan who is playing the role of Ravana in the Adipurush movie looks like Taimur and Khilji.”

Adding that the film will only spread ‘hatred’ among a particular class by inciting religious sentiments in the country, the notice added that the film is hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

“Therefore, by sending a legal notice, it is requested that by publicly apologizing for the above acts in seven days, delete all dialogue illustrations otherwise legal action will be taken,” the notice concluded.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles, ‘Adipurush’ will be released in theaters worldwide on January 12, 2023.