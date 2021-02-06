Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh today shared a picture announcing that they have also become parents to a baby boy, see the first pic inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The entertainment industry witnessed a baby boom during this coronavirus pandemic, as many celebs, including Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Karanveer Bohra-Teejay Singh, and Amrita Arora, among others, became proud parents during this period. Continuing with the trend, television actor Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh today shared a picture announcing that they have also become parents to a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, the Ishqbaaz actor shared an adorable picture of his little baby holding his finger. He added a caption to it that read, "February 3, 2021, This is 𝓤𝓼 ❤️ Grateful and sleepy in equal measure.*Ing: @jank_ee & 𝓗𝓲𝓶"

As soon as he shared the picture on social media, Nakuul's friends from the television industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Actor Aashim Gulati wrote, "Congratulations buddddddd" and he added a heart emoticon to it.

Jankee also shared the same picture on the photo-sharing platform with the same caption. Not to forget to mention, this picture has surely won the heart of the netizens.

The singer also shared some cute photos on Instagram during the time of her pregnancy. In one of the posts, she was flaunting her baby bump while posing with Nakuul. They both were looking adorable together and she captioned the post that read, "This is us."

Nakuul announced Jankee's pregnancy in November with a cute video, in which, the couple shared pictures of their journey from being a child to getting married. The 1-minute video also had the picture of Jaankee's pregnancy test kit and it ended with a picture, where it was written, "You are going to be a daddy."

They captioned the aww-dorable video as, "Best friend < Girl friend < Missus < THIS Circle of life & then some more ..@jank_ee #WeAreExpanding".

Talking about Nakuul, he was last seen on the Zee5 show Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

