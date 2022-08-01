Ishaan Khatter To Grace Koffee With Karan Season 7 After Ex-Girlfriend Ananya Panday

Ishaan Khatter is all set to make his appearance in iconic KJo's chat show -- Koffee With Karan Season 7. The young star shared the news with his fans through his Instagram post.

Taking to Instagram, Ishaan dropped a bunch of pictures from his photo shoot in order to confirm his appearance on the show. The actor can be seen wearing a printed white shirt, paired with white jeans.

To make the look more chic the actor accessorised with a chain, rings, and bracelets on his wrist as he posed for the camera.

Sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, “Koffee date with #KoffeeWithKaranSeason7.”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

As soon as the actor dropped the picture, fans went crazy and spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Apart from fans, Ishaan's sister-in-law and Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput also commented on the picture and wrote, “Blonde roast.”

Ishaan made his Koffee With Karan debut last year when he graced the couch with his half-brother Shahid Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the latest episode of Koffee With Karan featured Linger star Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda. During the episode, the actress confirmed that she once dated Ishaan Khatter. However, the two of them are not together anymore. The two starred together in Khaali Peeli.

"I am single. No one is asking but I am single," Ananya said on the show.

After which Karan told her, "You broke up with Ishaan." On this Ananya pretended not to listen Karan added, "You were dating Ishaan, then you broke up. Come on, everybody knew you were dating Ishaan."

Though Ananya did not say a word about this, she rolled her eyes as Karan made the claims, he went ahead and confirmed their relationship.

Meanwhile, on Ishaan's work front, the actor will be next seen in Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie is said to be a horror comedy and is helmed by Gurmeet Singh. On the other hand, Ananya will be seen in Liger alongside Vijay Devarakonda.