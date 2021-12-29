New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Jaipur. Their much secretive wedding had been the talk of the town way before the actual wedding and even now after people are gushing over the wedding pictures of the newly wedded couple on the Internet. Meanwhile, Isabelle Kaif, sister of the bride Katrina on Wednesday shared a series of unseen throwback pictures from the KatVick's Haldi ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram, Isabelle shared pictures of herself and her other sisters Stephanie, Christine, Natacha, Melissa, and Sonia all decked uP in shades of Yellow for the ceremony of Haldi. It seems they are just chilling in the bright sun before the functions. She captioned the picture 'Memories' with a yellow heart.

See Pics:

In another Picture, Isabelle along with one of her sisters is captured candidly smiling. Donned in a yellow saree and gold neck piece and cool shades, Isabelle is looking all but too cool for the cermony.

Earlier, Isabelle has shared pictures from Katrina and Vicky's wedding where she and her sisters walk Katrina down the aisle. Sharing the post, Isabelle wrote: "Parivaar hi sab kuch hai," and tagged her sister Katrina in her post.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was a starry and grand event that took place from December 7 to December 9 in Jaipur. The couple themselves had posted the very first photos of their wedding on Instagram with caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Soon after their wedding on December 9, the couple jetted off for their honeymoon, reportedly in the Maldives. And, currently both the actors have returned and resumed their work. Katrina was spotted shooting for the Muhurat shot of Sriram Raghavan's next 'Merry Christmas'.

On the other hand, Vicky was seen jetting off to Indore to resume his shoot for Laxman Utekar's next opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Posted By: Ashita Singh