New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has now finally reacted to the rumours of dating her co-star Yash Dasgupta. There are also reports doing rounds that say that Nusrat's marriage with Nikhil Jain is going through a rough patch. Not only Nusrat but also her co-actor Yash has reacted to the rumors.

Nusrat tied knots with Nikhil Jain in 2019. However, as the rumors about their marriage started stirring up both Nusrat and Yash reacted to the rumours of them dating and her marriage falling apart.

The actress told Calcutta Times, "The affairs of my private life are not for the public. People have always put me on trial. But this time, I am not going to comment. People can only judge me for my work as an actor and nothing else. Be it good, bad or ugly, it is my personal life and I am not going to share it with anyone."

Yash also reacted to the rumours and said, "I go on road trips every year and this time I went to Rajasthan. Anyone can make a trip there, right? And as far as Nusrat’s marriage is concerned, I have no clue about her personal problems. Please ask the concerned person about it."

On the other hand, Nikhil's last post on Instagram is indicating many things as he shared a selfie and wrote a caption that reads, "Never fall for filters, fillers & followers! Rise with karma, conscience & hope! #mission2021 #benatural #bepoised #nofilter."

Nusrat and Nikhil tied the knots in a close ceremony in Turkey in the presence of close friends and family members. The couple later hosted their wedding reception in Kolkata, which was attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

