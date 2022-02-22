New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Recently, there is a buzz in media about two loved celebrities Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna getting married. For quite some time now it was speculated that Vijay and Rashmika are dating, but the two never commented or hinted anything regarding that. Now, for sometimes it was in the air the duo who are often spotted together on dinner dates a lot, are planning to take their relationship to the next level.

For days, there were only speculations on the same, but now actor Vijay Deverakonda himself posted a Tweet and hinted that there is no marriage happening and slammed the media for the same. Although, he didn't write the exact words he did call rumours 'a usual Nonsense'.

As usual nonsense..



Don’t we just

❤️ da news! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 21, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Vijay Tweeted, "As usual nonsense. Don't we just (heart emoji) da news." The tweet itself is enough for the fans to get a clarification on the topic. Fans even thanked the actor for this response.

Earlier too, both of them have several times clarified that they’re nothing but good friends. Vijay and Rashmika have worked together in two films so far- Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika was last seen on screen in last year's super-hit Pushpa: The Rise, which starred Allu Arjun. She will be next seen in Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan.

On the other hand, Vijay awaits the release of the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, Liger. The movie backed by Karan Johar also features Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson. The film directed by Puri Jagannadh will be released in Telugu, Hindi and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well.

Posted By: Ashita Singh