Is Triptii Dimri Dating Anushka Sharma's Brother Karnesh Ssharma? Actress Shares Loved-Up Pic

On New Year's eve, actress Triptii Dimri headed to her Instagram handle and reposted an adorable picture featuring her and film producer Karnesh Ssharma who is also actress Anushka Sharma's brother. Saurabh Malhotra, who is an associate producer at Karnesh's production house, Clean Slate Filmz, had originally shared the photograph.

The duo have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. The pic featured Triptii and Karnesh sharing a tight hug, while both of their eyes were closed with arms around each other. "My hearts," wrote Saurabh as he shared the picture. She also put some red-heart emoticons in the caption.

Triptii Dimri was last seen in Qala, which was banrolled by Karnesh Ssharma. The actress was praised for her performance in the movie. Qala was released on Netflix on December 1, 2022 and also stars Swastika Mukherjee, and late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan.

Recently, in a conversation with ETimes, Triptii Dimri opened up about her private life. When she was asked whether she is dating anyone, the Bulbul actress replied, "The ship has already sailed is what I can say right now." Further opening up about her wedding plans, Triptii said, "Not now, I will take some more 7-8 years to get married."

Opening up about her recently released movie Qala, the 28-year-old actress stated, "A daughter’s heartbreaking yearning for her mother’s love. Qala is a work of art. It’s heartbreaking and exhilarating equally. Exhilarating because of the genius of each department that comes through in telling this detailed story and heartbreaking for portraying emotional abuse by an emotionally unstable parent in a way that had never been done before by a film."