Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed another baby boy on Feb 1 and are yet to decide a name for him. After all the controversy surrounding Taimur's name, what can they possibly name their second child? Read on to know.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited news of Feb 2021 finally is out. Yes, we are talking about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's new baby boy who was born on Feb 21. Announcing the news in a statement, Saif had said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.” The congratulations have been pouring ever since and everyone from the industry are wishing the second-time parents on social media.

The 'it' couple of Bollywood has always grabbed the limelight be for during Taimur's birth or later dealing with his name controversy. As Saifeena are yet to name their second child, a few names suggested by Twitterati are already trending on social media which are 'Aurangzeb and Babur." Yes, these are because the duo chose to name their firstborn 'Taimur' which happens to be the same of a ruthless Muslim ruler. Both Saif and Kareena's decision about naming Taimur (iron) drew a lot of flak from fans and now as their second one is yet to be named, we assume that the little prince can be named Faiz.

In an interview with India Today, Kareena revealed that Saif wanted to name Taimur, Faiz but she was pretty sure about the other name. Bebo said, "There was a lot of trolling, but there was also an immense amount of support. Not that the trolls mattered, because the night before I was going to the hospital, Saif asked me, 'If it's a boy, are you sure you want to do this? Let's change the name and call him Faiz. It's more poetic and romantic.' And I was like, no. If it's a boy, I want my son to be a fighter. Taimur means 'iron' and I will produce Iron Man. I am proud to name him Taimur."

So, there are high chances that the couple can choose Faiz as the name of their second child. Meanwhile, in an interview, Kareena said that they have not yet planned any any for their baby. In her show 'What Women Want' the actress said "After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."

Well, now it'll be interesting to see what name will the couple choose for their little one.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal