New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most popular television shows, The Kapil Sharma Show, is loved by many and always tops the TRP charts almost every week. The show, featuring Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Jamie Lever and Sumona Chakravarti, airs every Saturday and Sunday and gives a dose of laughter to its viewers on the weekends. But the audience might have to say goodbye to their favourite comedy show for a while.

According to the reports by Pinkvilla, The Kapil Sharma Show will soon take a small break because of the artists’ other commitments, but the show will return back with a new season shortly after.

A source close to the development as quoted by Pinkvilla said, “Kapil recently announced the USA and Canada tour, which will begin in June and go on till the beginning of July, so the team will be busy with that. Besides they have a few other work commitments too, and with all of it in hand they best thought of taking a small break from the show and then returning with a new season a few months later. For now, Kapil has returned from Bhubaneswar where he was filming for Nandita Das’ movie and has resumed shooting for the show making a bank for the next couple of weekends.”

Recently, The Kapil Sharma Show was in the controversy related to The Kashmir Files cast not being invited to his show, and #BoycottKapilSharmaShow was trending on social media. Kapil denied the allegations. Anupam Kher, the lead actor of the movie, cleared the air and claimed that Kapil had sent an invitation to the team, but he refused it as he didn't want to promote the film on a comedy show.

Meanwhile, the comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will soon come back on screen after ‘Firangi’, and he is currently shooting for his new film in Bhubaneswar, Odisha with Nandita Das. Recently, Kapil’s photo dressed as a delivery man surfaced on social media, and he also shared a video of him riding a bike on the streets of Bhubaneswar. Kapil Sharma and Nandita Das also met the chief minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav