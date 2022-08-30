Is That Deepika Padukone's Voice In Brahmastra's New Clip? Fans Speculate

Brahmastra will hit the theatres in just 10 days and fans are excited. As the movie is coming closer to the release date, the audience has created some wild fan theories about Brahmastra. One of the fan theories suggests that Deepika Padukone is one of the Astra in Brahmastra. Neither Deepika nor the maker of Brahmastra has confirmed this, but fans are hoping to see Deepika in the film and Ayan Mukerji has also denied these rumours. Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji recently released a clip from the film which has a voiceover. Fans speculate that the voiceover is done by Deepika.

Sharing the new clip, Ayan wrote, "10 DAYS TO Go. Can’t believe we only have 10 days to go before Brahmāstra releases."

One person commented, "Am I the Only One Hearing Deepika?". Another wrote, "yeh Deepika Padukone playing as Jal Astra". Many fans think that it is Mouni Roy's voice, who plays the role of Junoon in the film.

There were reports that Deepika will have a cameo in Brahmastra. However, Ayan Mukerji said that Deepika is not part of the film. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is also reported to have a cameo role in Brahmastra, but the makers have not confirmed about the same.

Sharing the new clip, Ayan also expressed his excitement and nervousness about the movie's release. "All these years, Brahmāstra has belonged mainly to me and to the core team around me… But from September 9th - it will belong more to the audiences who experience it and hopefully appreciate it!" he wrote.

He added, "Very emotional, nervous, exciting, non-stop work days as we prepare to let Brahmāstra go out fully into this World!"

Brahmastra is a trilogy and is a part of the cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Ayan earlier revealed that he worked on Brahmastra for 10 years.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen in Pathaan, along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She is also working on Project K, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. She will be seen in the remake of the Hollywood film 'The Intern', also starring Amitabh Bachchan. She was last seen in Gehraiyaan, along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.