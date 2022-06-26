Is SRK's Pathaan Poster Similar To Idris Elba's Beast? Here's What Fans Have To Say

Bollywood's King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, unveiled the first look of his upcoming film 'Pathaan'. As soon as the actor shared the post, fans went crazy and spammed the comment section. However, one thing which caught the attention of the netizens was that the poster resembles the poster of Idris Elba's Beast. The similarities immediately came into the limelight, and several fans said that the 'SRK did it better'.

The debate reached to Reddit where several pointed out the similarities between both the posters. In Shah Rukh's poster, the actor can be seen wielding a shotgun with his back to the camera and his face being partially visible.

For the unversed, Idris Elba's Beast poster was released much before, and the film will hit the big screens on August 19.

Take a look at both the posters here:

"It's a pretty common pose TBH, and I don't think it's original for either of these 2 projects. YRF should have been smarter tho, if recently the Beast one has come out before just modify yours so as to avoid such issues," read a comment on Reddit.

“Holy cow! It's a really generic poster! Many action movies have the main character in such a pose! There is no single source of copying lol,” reads another comment.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan is set to release in January next year. The movie also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. SRK is making a comeback to the big screens after 4 years.

Apart from that, King Khan will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

Heled by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is one of the much-anticipated films for the coming year. Apart from Pathaan, Siddharth also has another much-anticipated film, Fighter. The movie will feature Deepika and Hrithik in lead roles. This will be the first time when Deepika and Hrithik will share the screen space.