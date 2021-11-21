New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Past few months had been a harrowing nightmare for Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, who was arrested in connection with the creation and distribution of adults films case. Soon after his arrest, reports of a rift between the two surfaced on the internet. However, Shilpa Shetty, during the time Raj Kundra was in jail, never spoke about the case or their relationship.

Several media reports earlier had stated that Shilpa will file for divorce and will move out of Raj Kundra's house with her children Viaan and Samisha. A report in Gyan TV, quoting a friend of Shilpa Shetty, stated that Shilpa doesn't want her children to get affected by the situation surrounding her family and will file for a divorce soon.

However, a section of media rejected these rumours and stated that the couple has been living a normal and happy life since Raj Kundra's release on bail. As per Bollywoodlife, initially, Shilpa Shetty was shocked by the arrest of Raj Kundra in an adult films case but she eagerly waited for her husband to arrive back home and now as he was released on bail, their bond remains unshattered.

The reports of their normal life were backed by the couple's first public appearance together after Raj Kundra's release when both were seen at the Baglamukhi and Jawala Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh. The couple were seen offering their prayers at the temple. Both Raj and Shilpa were seen in matching yellow outfits as they arrived at the temple. For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had tied the knot on November 22, 2009. The couple has two kids together, Viaan and Samisha.

Earlier last week, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra found themselves in fresh legal trouble after a businessman filed a cheating and forgery complaint against the couple and even demanded Rs 1.51 crore. Shilpa even reacted to the complaint and said that she was pained to see her name and reputation being damaged and dragged so loosely.

"And it pains me to see that my name & reputation is getting damaged & dragged so loosely. To get eyeballs. My rights as a law abiding proud citizen in India should be protected. With Gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra," a part of her reaction read.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen