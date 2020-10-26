Taking to Instagram, Sahheer posted a photo of Ruchikaa and called her my girl, see photo.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: When it comes to the personal life of a celebrity, fans are always excited to know what's cooking? Recently, actor Shaheer Sheikh posted a photo on Instagram and his private life became the talk of the town. The actor with his post dropped major hints about his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor and fans just can't keep calm.

Taking to Instagram, Sahheer posted a photo of Ruchikaa and called her my girl. Not one, Shaheer posted two pictures of Ruchikaa. In the caption, he wrote, "Mommy there is something in the backyard. Never mind it’s my girl.'

In the first photo, Ruchikaa is seen hiding behind her curls and in the second photo, she is seen posing for the camera with her shades on. Shaheer's cute caption for his rumoured girlfriend caught the attention of many and it surely broke the hearts of his fans too.

One of the users said, "Pehle se hi pata tha lekin aaj pata nahi yeh post dekh ke dil toont gaya.” Another user said, "Thanks dil todne ke liye Mr. Sheikh!! Wishing you all the best.”

Yet another said, "FinallyMay god shower clouds of happiness on you both?? Stay blessed always?? Thank u for sharing this super news with your birdies,”

Ekta Kapoor called it 'Best pic ever, and Aly Goni, Kaveri Priyam went gaga after seeing the post. Supriya Shukla wrote, 'Your girl has a great sense of humour, very rare to find. What a sport!'

On the work front, Shaheer was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-starring Rhea Sharma (Mishti), Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu), and Avinash Mishra (Kunal).

