Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ready To Get Married Once Again? Here's What We Know

Oo Antava girl Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been grabbing the headlines for various reasons. The actress has been separated from his ex-husband Naga Chaitanya for almost a year now and news reports claim that the actress is now open to stepping into the relationship of love and marriage.

According to a recent report by Cine Josh, the actress has agreed to get married. The report claims that the actress was convinced by Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev in order to once again tie the knot. This news comes days after Samantha's statement on Karan Johar's iconic chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7, where she said that she is not ready for finding love right now.

When the host of the show, KJo asked if she still has hard feelings for Naga Chaitanya. “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes," she had said.

Back in October last year, fans of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were left shocked when the duo announced partying ways. Both the actors were married for four years. However, decided to go separate ways.

Informing fans, the duo shared a joint statement that reads, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Meanwhile, recently, several rumours about Samantha also surfaced online which claimed that the actress is suffering from a 'rare skin condition' and is currently abroad for taking treatment.

While talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front, then the actress has a bunch of projects in her pipeline. The actress is currently working on her next project titled ‘Kushi’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The movie will hit the big screens on December 23 and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Also, there are reports that the actress will appear in a Bollywood film. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.