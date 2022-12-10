Is Salman Khan Dating 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Co-Star Pooja Hegde? Netizens Are In Disbelief

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his next much-awaited flick, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which also stars 'Bigg Boss' fame Shehnaaz Gill and South actress Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Shooting for the upcoming film is underway amid which rumours are rift that the 'Dabangg' actor is dating Hegde, which has taken the internet by storm.

The development came after a self-claimed film critic called Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter account and posted about the same. "BREAKING NEWS : New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together now a days !! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources," read his tweet.

BREAKING NEWS : New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together now a days !! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources. pic.twitter.com/2lkNIXH3IE — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) December 7, 2022

Netizens hilariously reacted to the development, as evident from the comments section. A person sarcastically wrote, "Salman khan will not marry anyone in his lifetime,only farm house friend," another one backed Salman and called it a fake news as he wrote, "From this strange thing that you publish, you only want to make noise in the name of Salman Khan, who is always a commodity and a real gain for you in order to increase the number of interactions and noise with comments, attract viewers and increase the number of followers."

It is pertinent to note that Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are yet to comment on their relationship rumours that have been creating buzz on social media.

The forthcoming action-flick 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is being helmed by Farhad Samji, while apart from Salman, Pooja and Shehnaaz it also stars Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari in a pivotal role.