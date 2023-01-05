Is Ranveer Singh A Fan Of BTS? His Cirkus Co-Star Radhika Bangia Reveals

Korean pop group 'BTS' has a huge fan following worldwide and India is not behind at all if we talk about the fan base of the group. Moreover, many Indian celebrities are BTS ARMY themselves including Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Bangia, and others. Radhika, who is a big fan of Korean cinema, was seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Cirkus' along with Ranveer Singh. She posted a fun video with Ranveer in which the 83 actor can be seen saying some Korean words. Recently, in an interview, Radhika revealed that Ranveer was all praise of BTS.

While speaking to Zoom Digital, Radhika talked about how she got Ranveer to do a video with her on the sets of Cirkus and how he feels about BTS.

"No, he was not aware, he was just like, he did not know what I'm saying. I had to tell him that this means this, this means this, and it was just a random thing that we did," she told Zoom Digital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R A D H I K A 🐼 (@radhika_bangia)

She added, "He was like, 'Oh my God recommend some K-dramas' and I was like trying to make him into a BTS ARMY, and he saw all that he is like, 'They are so freaking good, like the way they dance and sing, it's amazing'."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R A D H I K A 🐼 (@radhika_bangia)

Talking about BTS, the group is currently on hiatus to focus on their solo projects and move forward with their military enlistment. Meanwhile, BTS' eldest member Jin was the first one to move forward with his military service and will reportedly return in 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Cirkus'. The movie received negative reviews from the critics and is not able to perform well at the box office as well. He will star in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The movie will release in April 2023 and will clash with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 at the box office.