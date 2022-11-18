Will Randeep Hooda's CAT Be Another Udta Punjab? All You Need To Know About Netflix Series

The much-awaited trailer of the Randeep Hooda-starrer forthcoming web series CAT was released on Friday which has created a lot of buzz on social media. The web story will see the Sarbjit actor taking on the role of a spy who is ready to fight all the odds to eliminate drug dealing from Punjab.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that a film is being made on drug abuse in Punjab, earlier, in 2016, the Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer movie Udta Punjab, which is also about drug peddling in Punjab, shattered box office records. The film, which was made on a budget of ₹340 million (US$4.3 million), was a commercial success as it earned approximately ₹960 million (US$12 million) worldwide.

Substance abuse is the main theme of Udta Punjab. However, it defies many stereotypes and subtly addresses several other issues including sexual abuse against women, gun culture and more. While the 2016 hit film is based on the life of a superstar, named Tommy Singh, whose songs propagate the usage of drugs, the upcoming series, CAT, is loosely based on the life of a common man who faces hurdles to get his brother released from the jail who has been arrested for drug peddling. It will be intriguing to see if Hooda's series surpasses the record set by the Alia Bhatt-starring feature as both Udta Punjab and CAT are drug-related dramas.

Even though the themes of Udta Punjab and CAT are similar, it will be interesting to watch a brother turning into a spy. The following main topics may pique your interest in seeing the Randeep Hooda-starring movie:

- CAT follows an intriguing story of brotherhood, espionage, power and more, which will surely take the audience to the edge of their seats.

- It will be interesting to see Randeep Hooda taking on the role of a spy, Gurnam Singh, who will help the police personnel save Punjab from drugs.

- The series will also feature Hooda doing high-octane action sequences as he could be seen using guns and weapons in the clip.

- As per the trailer, the CAT will also see brutality against people who try to go against drug dealers.

Watch the trailer here:

Apart from Randeep Hooda, the show will also star Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Jaipreet Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, Pramod Pathak, KP Singh, and Kavya Thapar. The web series is slated to release on December 9, this year.