Is Rakhi Sawant Pregnant After Wedding With Adil Khan? Reality Show Star REACTS To Viral News

Rakhi Sawant recently took to her social media account to announce the news of her wedding with beau Adil Khan. The actor, who has been making headlines about her ‘secret nikah’ ceremony, recently sparked pregnancy rumors.

On Wednesday, Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram account to share pictures and videos of her wedding ceremony. The caption of her post read, “Allha aap dono ki jodhi salamat rakhe ab rakhi rakhi nahi adil ki bivi hai ye mat bholna koi galat comment mat karna kissi ki ghar ki izzat hai ab rakhi Allha bless you both of you.”

Another post, where Rakhi Sawant shared pictures of the duo’s court wedding read, “Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil.”

According to a report in ANI, Rakhi Sawant refused to comment on rumours over her pregnancy. “No comments,” she told the agency when asked if she was indeed expecting a child with now husband Adil Khan.

In an interview with ETimes, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she got married to Adil Khan in July last year after three months of knowing him. “We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, ‘tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami li hai,” the actor was quoted as saying in her conversation.

The ‘Bigg Boss’ star added, "We are husband and wife and still staying together. But a lot is happening between us that I don't want to reveal now. I shall open the cards when the time is right. I want to remain married to Adil and I am sure about that. I have seen a few things that make me feel that a lot has happened."