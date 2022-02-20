New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Rakhi Sawant always appears in the headlines for some or the other reason. Earlier, Rakhi revealed that she tied the knot with a mysterious man named Ritesh. However, recently, the actress shared an update and told her fans that she parted ways with him. Recently Rakhi was spotted in Bigg Boss 15 fame Afsana Khan's wedding functions, and in one of the videos, Rakhi can be seen saying that she will get married once the bride's kaleras falls on her head.

The video is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, Rakhi can be seen sitting with Donal Bisht and Afsana Khan. While the joke cracks about Kalera, Rakhi can be seen saying that she will get married again.

Take a look at the video here:

Recently, Rakhi parted ways with Ritesh. The actress is been open about her separation and has been telling the paparazzi that she is dealing with depressing. However, Rakhi was spotted grooving with Afsana on her Mehndi functions.

During an interview, Rakhi opened about her relationship with Ritesh. The actress held herself responsible for everything which happened in the relationship and took the blame for the separation.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant slammed netizens for creating a mixed match of her old wedding pictures with Afsana Khan's Mehndi pictures.

Taking to Instagram handle, Rakhi shared a video where she can be seen bashing the internet users for creating misleading posts about her. She can be seen saying, “Aisa kaan ke niche tamacha maarungi na sabko."

Fans motivated Rakhi to move on from the relationship with Ritesh soon after she shared the video.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen