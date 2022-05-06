New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon and India's desi girl Priyanka Chopra rules millions of hearts not only in India but internationally as well. Currently, Priyanka is having a quality time in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas, and newborn daughter. However, as per media reports, after a long period of time, the actress is set to come back to India.

According to media report, the actress is likely to return to India this year. Due to the pandemic, Priyanka has been stationed in the US. Earlier the actress was busy shooting for her film Matrix Resurrections in Berlin and was put up in the UK for a year due to the shoot Text For You and Citadel. Later the actress came back to the US in 2021, and earlier in 2022, she welcomed her baby girl via surrogacy.

Now, as per media reports, Priyanka is all set to begin her work for the Bollywood comeback film Jee Le Zara in a few months. It is expected that Priyanka will be accompanied by her newborn. As per report in Mid-Day, the shooting for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Lee Zara is set to begin in September this year, and the movie stars Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in pivot roles. The report further mentioned that the film will be shot different parts of the country.

Earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick in a joint statement announced that they welcomed a newborn via surrogacy.

The statement reads, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Later it was revealed that the couple has welcomed a baby girl. The name of the baby girl was leaked by TMZ, and later fans got to know that the couple has named their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

During an interview with ETiimes, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra said that she hasn’t seen the baby in person yet. However, they often talk on facetime.

“I think she is happy and joyous. This is all I can say for now. But maybe when I go and meet her in the middle of the year," Madhu was quoted as saying by ETimes.



“I am always hoping. Never say never. It’s her country, she could come," she added.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen