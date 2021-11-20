New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Preity Zinta, who surprised her fans after announcing that she has welcomed twins in her life via surrogacy, is now reportedly making a comeback in Bollywood with filmmaker Danish Renzu’s untitled film, which is set in Kashmir. However, an official confirmation regarding the film is still awaited.

A report in Times of India suggested that the pre-production work of the film has already commenced, and Preity will play a courageous Kashmiri mother.

“The shooting of the film will take place during the first quarter of 2022, but pre-production of the film has already begun and additional casting is also underway. Preity is open to taking up more projects. In fact, she already has 2-3 films in the pipeline and is looking forward to sign more projects," a source close to the development, as quoted by the Times of India, said.

Meanwhile, announcing the news of becoming a mother, Preity took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of herself and her husband, Preity wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia."

The actress tied the knot with Geen Goodenough on February 29, 2016, and later moved to Los Angeles. The actress has been away from the silver screen since the time she got married.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen