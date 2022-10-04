Is Prabhas Angry At ‘Adipurush’ Director Om Raut? Watch Shocking Viral Video

Watch this shocking video of an angry Prabhas calling director Om Raut in his room.(Image Credits: Twitter/TheVenuPrabhas)

Prabhas-starrer magnum opus film ‘Adipurush’ teaser was unveiled by the makers of the film on October 2 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The movie, which has been directed by Om Raut of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ fame, also stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

The 2-minute-long teaser saw superstar Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar. Prabhas will be playing the role of Lord Rama in the film, who sets off to destroy the empire of evil built by Raavana, played by Saif Ali Khan in the film, in order to bring back his Sita, portrayed by Kriti Sanon.

The teaser opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics. A section of social media bashed the makers of the film for poor VFX and misrepresentation of the characters of ‘Ramayana’ in the film.

And now, a video of Prabhas has gone viral on social media, where the actor can be seen angrily calling out his ‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut. In the video, Prabhas can be heard saying, “Om you coming to my room?”

The video hasn’t gone well with fans of the superstar, who are in shock to see their superstar behave in such a stern way. Watch video:

Om you coming to my room 🙂 pic.twitter.com/kM1UppGVr3 — Venu Prabhas™ (@TheVenuPrabhas) October 3, 2022

Fans started speculating that this reaction of Prabhas came after watching the teaser of his film ‘Adipurush’. Prabhas fans are wondering whether the ‘Baahubali’ star did not like the teaser and hence reacted in this manner.

One user took to the comments section and wrote, “this Prabhas' reaction after watching the teaser?” Another wrote, “Ive never seen prabhas that angry.”

Bankrolled by T Series Productions and Retrophiles, ‘Adipurush’ is slated to hit the theaters on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, and will release in 5 languages including in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.