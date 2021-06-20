Nusrat Jahan posts her first picture on her social media handle after a controversy with her estranged husband, Nikhil Jain. Scroll down to have a look

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and actress Nusrat Jahan is hitting the headlines after sharing a post on her social media handle. This is the first post of the actress after a controversy erupted between Nusrat and her estranged husband, Nikhil Jain.

In the post shared on Instagram, Nusrat Jahan is looking, refresh like a Sunday summer morning while she tries her best to hide her baby bump. In the pic, she is seen donning a white top paired with blue jeans and a pink shawl over her shoulders. While making no mention of the pregnancy she captioned the pics as "Kindness changes everything".

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps)

Last week, a pic of Nusrat from a friend's party was doing rounds on all social media wherein she was seen flaunting her baby bump in a white dress.

Nusrat had tied the knot with Nihil Jain at a destination wedding at Bodrum in turkey in 2019. However, recently, the Basirhat MP separated from her husband Nikhil after two years of her marriage. The politician claimed that her marriage with a businessman is not valid under Indian laws.

In an official statement, Nusrat addressed her separation and said, "Since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per law, it is not a marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship."

Whereas, Nikhil alleged that he requested Nusrat to get their marriage registered, but she avoided his requests.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Bengali actress was last seen opposite actor-politician Yash Dasgupta in SOS Kolkata. Next, she will be seen in Swastik Sanket, helmed by Sayantan Ghosal, co-starring Gaurav Chakraborty and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. The film is based on the novel Narak Sanket penned by Debarati Mukhopadhyay.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv