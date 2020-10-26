The pictures shared by Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh showed them in gorgeous red outfits designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock, see photos.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has finally tied the knots with Rohanpreet Singh. The couple got married in a dual ceremony on October 24 in Delhi. They later shared the official images of their wedding on their Instagram accounts.

The pictures shared by the couple showed them in gorgeous red outfits designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. However, Neha's pictures reminded several people of Priyanka Chopra and it is hard to ignore that her wedding look was inspired from the D-day attire of Priyanka Chopra.

Neha and Priyanka wore different designers as Neha carried Falguni Shane Peacock and Priyanka was in Sabysachi's designed lehenga but what struck us was the uncanny similarities of the style and colour of the lehenga.

From Neha's pictures, it is evident that she did not carry the maang-tikka and the waist- long necklace that Priyanka wore, apart from that everything was pretty much similar including the style of her look.

Neha and Rohanpreet had Anand Karaj ceremony in the morning on Saturday. On Sunday, they left for Punjab where they will be hosting a lavish wedding reception tonight. The pictures and videos of the ceremony of Neha's wedding were doing rounds on social media since Saturday night.

Another picture of the couple is doing rounds in which Neha and Rohanpreet were sitting at the Mandap during the pheras. Later, today in the evening Tony Kakkar shared the same on the photo-sharing app.

Neha and Rohanpreet also entertained their guests at the wedding as they performed various romantic numbers. Neha's brother and sister- Tony and Sonu Kakar also gave their rocking performance. With pictures and video, it is clear that Neha's D-day was filled with love and laughter.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma