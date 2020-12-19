Another rumour is doing rounds that the baby bump picture of Neha Kakkar is fake and was a mere publicity stunt for her upcomingmusic video.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh took the internet by storm on Friday after they dropped a poster on their Instagram handle wherein Saki Saki singer was seen carrying a baby bump.

As soon as she shared the post, netizens started speculating that the singer is pregnant and her comment section was bombarded with congratulatory messages and Tony Kakkar was among the many.

However, now another rumour is doing rounds that the baby bump picture is fake and was a mere publicity stunt for her upcoming song. Recently, the Indian Idol judge took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of her upcoming music video with husband Rohan title, "Khayaal Rakhya Kar". In the poster, we can see the same pic which was shared by the duo on Friday.

Neha captioned the poster as "#KhyaalRakhyaKar 22nd December". Here have a look:

Well, the duo has neither confirmed nor declined the news doing around her pregnancy. It seems that just like Nehu Da Vyaah song even this is a publicity stunt to promote their upcoming song.

For the unversed, the bubbly singer got married to her beau-now husband in a grand ceremony held in Delhi in October. The singer looked mesmerizing at every function whether it is haldi, mehendi, shaddi or reception, she took her fans breath away. Also, she was seen enjoying every moment of her wedding to the hilt.

Meanwhile, after her wedding, Neha appeared on Bigg Boss 14's set to promote her song Shona Shona. During the promotion host, Salman Khan asked that she got married because of the song or did the song and then decided to get married. To this singer replied, "Maine life mein pehli baar gaana banaya aur mujhe pata nahi tha ki main actually apni future likh daalungi."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv