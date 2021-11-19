New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been a topic of discussion ever since they got married. Last year, the couple took the internet by storm when they shared a picture in which Neha appeared to be cradling a baby bump. However, it turned out that the picture was from their music video ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar’. Now, once again, Neha Kakar's pregnancy rumours are doing rounds on the internet.

In the first episode of their new YouTube show, Life of Kakkars, the couple debunked the rumours and said they are not planning a family right now and want to enjoy and focus on their married life.

Neha further added that there were some YouTube channels who morphed her pictures and added the baby bump.

Sharing the first episode titled as Neha Kakkar Pregnant? on her YouTube channel, the singer wrote in the description, “Welcome to our world. Here comes the very first episode of ‘Life Of Kakkars’.

The first episode of the show features Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet, her siblings Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, and Neha’s parents.

Neha and Rohanpreet met during the shooting of the music video, Nehu da Vyaah, post which the duo confessed their feelings for each other. Last year in the month of October, Neha tied the knot with Rohanpreet in a grand ceremony. Recently, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary and jetted off to Udaipur, Rajasthan, for the celebrations.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen