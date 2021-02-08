Mia Khalifa has dropped a tweet bashing Priyanka Chopra Jonas over her silence on farmers' protest. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The ongoing farmers' protest against the three farm laws is grabbing eyeballs from across the globe after international celebrities extended support to the farmers. Among all the celebs was former adult star Mia Khalifa who took to her Twitter to show support.

Now, Mia has dropped another tweet and this time she is bashing Priyanka Chopra Jonas over her silence on farmers' protest. The adult star seems to be quite upset with the actress and taking to her Twitter handle she wrote, "Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I’m just curious. This is very much giving me shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence.”

Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I’m just curious. This is very much giving me shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence. — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 7, 2021

For unversed, Priyanka dropped a tweet in support of farmers protest in December and since then there has been no tweet or reaction on the same. Priyanka wrote, "Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later."

This tweet didn't go down well with Kangana Ranaut and she bashed both Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka. Taking to her Twitter handle she wrote, "People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests,pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will."

People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests,pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the farmers are protesting against the three farm laws from the past few months at borders of Delhi. Recently, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government said that they will launch an investigation to find whether cricketers and actors, who tweeted in response to global criticism against the farmers' protest were forced to do that 'under pressure' or not.

