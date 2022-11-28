Is Kiara Advani's ‘Can't Keep It A Secret’ Post Hinting At Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra? Watch Video

Kiara Advani has been on a roll this year. The Bollywood actor starred in two back-to-back superhit films this year, including ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, and has another film lined up to end the year on a bang.

On Sunday, Kiara Advani took to her social media account to post a cryptic message. Taking to her Instagram account, Kiara Advani shared a video of herself along with a caption that read,” Can’t keep it a secret for long! Coming soon... stay tuned... 2nd December.” Take a look:

Soon after, fans of Kiara Advani started wondering whether the actor is talking about her impending wedding with longtime boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. One user wrote, “Shadi hone vali hai goiizz. yehi announcement karna h.” Another wrote, “Ohh bhaii shdi ki date ane vali h.”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been dating for a few years now. The duo starred together in their 2021-film ‘Shershah’. Recently, the rumors about Sidharth and Kiara getting married have been going on for a while now.

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be getting married in April 2023, with only close friends and family in attendance. The duo have neither confirmed nor denied the news.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

‘Govinda Naam Mera’ will have a direct-to-digital premiere and will be released on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. The film will be released on December 16, 2022.

Kiara Advani will also pair up alongside her ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ co-star Kartik Aaryan for their next rom-com film ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’. The film is slated to release in theaters next year.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, is busy with the shoot of his upcoming series, ‘Indian Police Force’. The series has been helmed by Rohit Shetty and will be released on Amazon Prime Video.