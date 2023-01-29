Is Keerthy Suresh All Set To Tie The Knot With Her Childhood Sweetheart? Here’s What We Know

South actress Keerthy Suresh has made a strong mark in the Tollywood industry in a short period with her effortless and impactful performance. The 30-year-old actress also bagged the National Award for her iconic portrayal in the biopic 'Mahanati.'

Gaining immense love and fame in the industry, the actress recently created a ton of buzz during the release of 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' where the rumor mill was going strong about the stunner dating a music composer which turned out to be false.

Soon according to the grapevine, it was reported that Keerthy Suresh had fallen for a leading actor from the South cinema which also turned out to be a hoax. Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the 'Vamshi' actress is in a long-term relationship with her childhood sweetheart for 13 years.

According to the report, both the individual's parents have also given their full nod on their union, whereas the wedding rings will also be called in a few months as the actress is currently busy with her professional commitments. The report also stated that this mystery man is the owner of a resort chain in Kerala. However, no confirmation from the actress's side has been given yet.

Talking about Keerthy Suresh's work front, the actress will next be seen in an action entertainer 'Dasara' where she will be sharing the screen space with Nani in Srikanth Odela's direction and will be seen as the village 'belle vennala' in the rural drama.

The actress is also set to play the lead role in Suman Kumar's upcoming drama, and she has also joined forces with filmmaker K Chandry for 'Revolver Rita.'