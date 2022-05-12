New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rumours and more rumours! Katrina Kaif who recently got married to Vicky Kaushal has been surrounded by rumours of her being pregnant. According to several speculations, the actress is touted to be 2 months pregnant. At the same, neither Katrina nor Vicky commented, but the rumours were spreading like a wildfire. Amid all this, Katrina's team has now disclosed that the actress is not pregnant.

As per ETimes report, Katrina's team revealed that she isn’t expecting, but is currently focused on her career as well as enjoying the initial stages of married life.

Earlier, in a now-deleted report, Bollywood Hungama had quoted a source saying, “Katrina and Vicky are expected to be parents soon, as the former is 2 months pregnant. The entire family is excited to welcome a new member to the family.”

However, as per other media portals are claiming that Katrina's team denied pregnancy rumours because she and Vicky are being really sensitive about the announcement since it hasn’t even been 3 months and the actress is coping with her mood swings. As per an India.com report, "Katrina is expecting baby and she is in her best phase of life with Vicky Kaushal. Her work is not getting hampered amid the pregnancy. Sometimes, her schedule changes keeping in mind her health and mood. Katrina is currently shooting for Merry Christmas and enjoying this time”.

Meanwhile, currently Vicky Kaushal and Katrina are enjoying time in New York. The couple is constantly updating their Instagram with latest pictures. A few days ago Katrina took to her Instagram and wrote, "The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG , my favourite place ever Bubby’s" and shared a picture.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is busy with ‘Merry Christmas’, ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Phone Bhoot’, while Vicky Kaushal is busy with ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, a YRF film, and 'Raula' which is under production.

Posted By: Ashita Singh