New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid all the rumours about the rumoured wedding of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, it has been reported that the couple will marry in court today or tomorrow before tying the knot at the Six Senses fort in Barwara, Rajasthan. According to report in Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will get married in court either today or tomorrow in Mumbai.

The report, quoting a source, stated that, "Katrina and Vicky will go in for a court marriage today or tomorrow in Mumbai attended by both their families. If they do get married, it will be under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (for inter-caste marriages, court marriage is conducted under the Special Marriage Act). The couple will have three witnesses to sign a declaration form in the presence of the marriage registrar and formalise their wedding. After their court marriage, Vicky and Katrina are expected to fly to Rajasthan over the weekend with their family and friends for the wedding and other events.”

The report further mentioned that the couple has chopped off their wedding guest due to the rising threat of the Omicron virus. “Everybody is careful about safety measures and wants to tread cautiously. The couple plan to have a more intimate wedding at the Six Senses resort and spa in Sawai Madhopur where each guest will be given a coded invite for entering the wedding", the report further quoted the source as saying.

Stars, Celebs who will be attending Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured wedding:

As per a report by news agency ANI, quoting sources, filmmaker Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, and director Anand Tiwari have been invited to attend Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities, which will reportedly take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara from December 7 to December 9. Apart from them, the guest list also includes Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife. Filmmaker Karan Johar is also likely to attend the wedding.

Meanwhile, amid the reports stating that Salman Khan, his family and his two sisters, Arpita and Alvaeera have been invited to attend the marriage, a report by IndiaToday denied all such claims and stated that no invite has been sent to Salman Khan and his family. “We haven’t got any invite for the wedding,” Arpita, as quoted by IndiaToday, said.

The report further quoted a source close to Salman's family, who said, “No invites have been sent to the family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false”.

For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky's wedding is expected to take place on December 9 while the engagement, mehndi, and sangeet ceremonies will take place on the 7th and 8th of December. The wedding will take place as per the Hindu rituals. For the wedding, it is said that the couple has booked, 14th Century fort in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, with two palaces and two temples inside it.

