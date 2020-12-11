Kareena Kapoor Khan is creating a buzz with her famous radio show 'What Women Want'. Recently, Bollywood beauty Neha Dhupia became a part of the show as a guest and revealed some interesting parenting details.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood’s Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan is making headlines ever since she revealed that she is expecting her second child. Kareena Kapoor also never fails to treat her fans by posting adorable and cute pictures of her son Taimur Ali Khan.

Apart from her pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also creating a buzz with her famous radio show 'What Women Want'. Recently, Bollywood beauty Neha Dhupia became a part of the show as a guest. During the chat, Neha opened up about motherhood and also revealed some details about her daughter Mehr.

Neha revealed that her little munchkin is quite obsessed with nail paints and uses them as a tool to colour her drawings rather on her nails because she thinks it’s a paintbrush. As they both had a hearty chat Kareena dropped in a bomb and asked how old Mehr would have to be before she could go out on dates.

To this, Neha had a great laugh and replied that she is happy that Angad is not in the house right now otherwise he would be in the frame and say, “Who said Mehr will go out with boys?”. She further added that Angad Bedi is quite possessive when it comes to Mehr and she would leave the decision of dating on him.

Neha also revealed about the goof-ups made by her and Angad as parents. She said, “When you are breastfeeding and you are sitting with a pump and expressing all that milk... Suddenly, in the middle of the night, Angad was like, ‘AC ka remote kidhar hai (Where is the AC remote)?’ and makes a gesture of knocking something over. It is so hard to make sure that you pump that much milk out of you and it just went flying. They say ‘no point crying over spilt milk’. I was literally crying over spilt milk. I was like, ‘Oh my God, six ounces just flew away.”

Neha and Angad who have been married for two years now, welcomed their daughter Mehr in November 2018, six months after the couple tied the knot. They are living a blissful life with their daughter and keep dropping sneak peek of their personal life on their Instagram handles.

