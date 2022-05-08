New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A few days ago, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that he will not return for a new chapter for his popular celebrity chat show 'Koffee with Karan'. However, now, KJo through his recent social media has confirmed that his show is very much coming back. The news was a treat to fans as the show is loved by fans.

Taking to Instagram, Karan informed his fans that Koffee With Karan is returning for its new season. He also said that the show will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. This will be season 7 of the show. Karan unveiled the first look from the show and also gave fans a sneak peek into the new set of the chat show.

Karan shared two pictures on Instagram, in one picture, the filmmaker can be seen holding the signature 'Koffee with Karan' mug. In the second picture, Karan can be seen showing the sets of the show.

Sharing the pictures, the filmmaker wrote, “Back to brewing some koffee! #KoffeeWithKaran #HotstarSpecials @disneyplushotstar @dharmaticent."

Take a look at the pictures shared by Karan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Interestingly, in this recent post, Karan has limited the comments for the comment section. Earlier this week, KJo's fans were disappointed, when the filmmaker announced that he will not be returning with seven seasons of the chat show. Karan took to Instagram and posted a long note which stated that season 6 will be the last for the chat show.

“‘Koffee with Karan’ has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I’d like to think we’ve made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that ‘Koffee with Karan’ will not be returning…" Karan said in a statement.

What is 'Koffee with Karan'?

Koffee with Karan is a chat show which is attended by several Bollywood celebrities and other renowned names. During the chat show, Karan asks several questions and plays games with the celebs. In the end, the winner of that particular episode gets a huge gift hamper.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were the first guests on the show. The B-town celebs appeared on the inaugural episode of the show. During the six seasons of the show, several celebrities have spilled the beans on their breakup, affairs, and crush on the show.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen