Is John Abraham Aka Jim Alive In Pathaan? Shah Rukh Khan Answers This Fan Theory In 'Ask SRK' Session

Pathaan's craze is still very much there and the movie is unstoppable at the box office. Pathaan received much love and support from both the audience and critics. The fans have even started creating their own fan theories and are eagerly waiting to know more updates about the YRF Spy Universe. A fan recently asked Shah Rukh Khan if Jim (played by John Abraham) is alive or not and the superstar gave a twisted answer.

A Twitter user asked, "Sir, is Jim alive? #AskSRK". To this Shah Rukh replied, "I don’t know after dropping him I went straight for a shampoo…remember. #Pathaan."

For the unversed, John was the antagonist in the film. He impressed the audience with his stellar performance. Earlier, director Siddharth Anand talked about if he wants to make a prequel of John's character or not. “It should be, but it’s too early to talk about anything. I feel, Jim’s character does warrant a prequel,” Siddharth told Pinkvilla.

He further talked about the connection between Jim (John's character in Pathaan) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan in War). “Ya, why not, anything can happen. It’s a universe and you can do anything with the characters – it’s a playground. You can have a prequel to Jim.. oh wait, what if Jim is not dead? What if there’s a harness that pulls a parachute?” Siddharth further added.

Meanwhile, while talking about the best moment from Pathaan, SRK revealed a hilarious behind the scene situation. He tweeted, "Deepika and me trying to open the locker professionally. We dropped everything and goofed up every move…including losing the lock and key during the jump!!!"

As per the latest buzz, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are likely to have a crossover in future YRF Spy Universe films. Deepika played the role of Rubai in Pathaan, whereas, Katrina was seen as Zoya in the Tiger franchise.

YRF Spy Universe includes War, War 2, Tiger 3, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Pathaan.