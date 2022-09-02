Is It Shah Rukh Khan? Fans Wonder As Alia Bhatt Introduces Vanarastra In New Clip From Brahmastra | Watch

As the release date of Brahmastra is coming near, the excitement for the film amongst the audience is getting bigger. The star cast and the makers of Brahmastra have shared a new clip, which shows a glimpse of Vanarastra. Meanwhile, fans speculated that the unknown person in the new clip is actually Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the new clip, Alia Bhatt wrote, "8 DAYS TO GO! Brahmāstra releasing 09.09.2022".

Fans tried to guess who that person is as the face is not revealed. Many fans think that is actually Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier, a clip was leaked from Brahmastra which showed Shah Rukh Khan's face. However, it was not confirmed if the video was real or just edited.

Earlier, the maker revealed a new clip of Amitabh Bachchan. The actor can be seen fighting with a sword in his hand. Sharing the video, Ayan Mukerji wrote, "9 DAYS TO GO… Lucky auspicious number 9… given we are releasing on 09.09! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

Meanwhile, sharing another clip of Ranbir Kapoor from the film, Ayan wrote, "10 DAYS TO GO".

He further added, "Can’t believe we only have 10 days to go before Brahmāstra releases. All these years, Brahmāstra has belonged mainly to me and to the core team around me…"

He also expressed his emotions while talking about the film. "But from September 9th - it will belong more to the audiences who experience it and hopefully appreciate it ! Very emotional, nervous, exciting, non-stop work days as we prepare to let Brahmāstra go out fully into this World!", he wrote.

Talking about Brahmastra's latest song 'Dance Ka Bhoot', Ayan wrote, "Our Third SongAnd… our Biggest in terms of ambition and scale! Delayed twice because of the Pandemic but eventually shot with stubborn patience so we could achieve the Vision we wanted for it !"

He revealed more details about the song as well. "In the movie, our Shiva celebrates Dussehra in DKB (as we call this Song internally), and the Song celebrates Shiva’s Spirit at the beginning of his journey in Brahmāstra… … who at this stage is inspired very much by the Bholenath aspect of Lord Shiva’s grand personality - innocent, fun loving, easy to please and celebrating life through… Dance," he wrote.

Brahmastra is a trilogy and is a part of the cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.