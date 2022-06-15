New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After a long wait, the trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Brahmastra was released today. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the trailer also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. However, Brahmastra's trailer not only grabbed headlines for its intriguing sequences but also for a character, which, as per the internet is Shah Rukh Khan.

The fans of Shah Rukh Khan are convinced that the mysterious man holding a trident in the trailer is not someone else but the superstar himself. As of now neither the stars nor the makers of the film have yet made any announcement regarding the actor's association with the film. However, it was earlier reported that the actor has a cameo role in the film.

The fans started posting the picture of the man holding trident as soon as the trailer got released. A fan tweeted, "Yessss I'm 110% sure.. This is SRK. See the heart of both and I can see 8 pack abs".

Another Twitter user asked, 'is he King SRK?'

A Twitter user also speculated about the guest appearance of the actor in the movie. "Yaar if this guy is really SRK then i don't think he will have a major role in the upcoming parts of Brahmastra. Ye na jal hai, na vaayu aur na hi agni.. Seems a trivial part of Astra which will help Ranbir in gaining Brahmastra.. That's it!", the user wrote.

Meanwhile, fans of Ranbir and Alia are also excited to see the beautiful couple onscreen. Brahmastra is all set to release in theatres on September 9 this year. Helmed by Ayan Mukherji, the film will be released in five different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan