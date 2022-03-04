New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Recently, several rumours stated that the famous actor of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Harsh Nagar is quitting the show. The news of Harsh leaving the show gave a shock to his fans. However, dismissing the rumours, Harsh confirmed that he will be returning to the show after a pause.

The speculation of the actor leaving the show was highlighted when the entry of a new actor was made in the show. The makers of the show introduced Gautam Singh Vig in the show to play the lead opposite Sneha Jain.

Recently, ETimes approached Harsh and asked about the rumours of him leaving the show. Bursting the rumours, Harsh said that he will soon be returning to show and is currently on a pause.

“It is true that I had taken a break from the show because the makers had roped in another actor. But after a month now, they want me to return, and I am looking forward to it. I would not like to get into the details of why I took a break for a month and the reason for my comeback," Harsh was quoted as saying by ETimes.

He further told the publication, that even earlier a similar story happened when the lead actor of the show took an exit only to come back after a while.

“I enjoy playing Anant and have got used to playing this character now," Harsh said.

Harsh further revealed about the break and how he is spending time at home. He said that he spent quality time with his wife and also visited Delhi to meet his family.

“It was a good month to finish all my pending work at home and just relax. I enjoy travelling and just chilling at home. I enjoy doing TV and have gotten used to working long hours," Harsh concluded.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 went on-air on October 19, 2020. The soap opera also features Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar, and Gautam Vig among others.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen