New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Harleen Sethi, who is famous for playing the role of Sameera in the series Broken but Beautiful, is an active social media user and often treats her fans with pictures and videos on her social media. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram and dropped pictures in a lilac tracksuit. However, what caught the attention of the netizens was Harleen's caption.

Taking to Instagram, Harleen posted a picture where she can be seen happily posing for the picture and the actress looked absolutely gorgeous. She looked content and at peace. However, what grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens was her caption.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Cos roads have more depth than my boyfriends ever did.”

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi)

Well, for those who don't know, the actress dated the Uri actor Vicky Kaushal. So, fans were quick to speculate that Harleen was taking a jibe on Vicky Kaushal.

The duo dated for a short period of time and Vicky always talked about it. The actor also made it official with a picture online. Vicky dropped a picture online post-screening of the Uri: The Surgical Strike.

However, the exact reason for Vicky and Harleen's breakup is still unknown. But the Uri actor has moved on and is now married to Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

As soon as the picture went online, fans gave their epic reaction to the post. While one wrote, 'This is epic' another tagged Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, on Harleen Sethi's work front, the actress came to fame after AltBalaji’s Broken But Beautiful. The actress was seen opposite Vikrant Massey. Harleen was also seen in The Test Case 2. Also, it is said that the actress will reportedly next seen in the Hotstar series, Sultan of Delhi.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen