Is BTS Jin's Solo Release Before Military Enlistment A Collab With Coldplay's Chris Martin? Excited ARMY Reacts

BTS announced that they will enlist for mandatory military service in South Korea and issued an official statement on the same. BTS' Jin is the very first member who will enlist for the services, Big Hit announced on Monday but only after he has released his new solo by this month's end. As per a report on the same, it has been learnt that Kim Seok Jin has already shot his song during his time in Los Angeles.

During the BTS Busan concert last week, Jin has announced that his new single would be out soon and is a product of collaboration with a person he adores most. Now as per several media reports, Jin will be collaborating with none other than Coldplay front-runner Chris Martin.

The whole internet is abuzz with news of Kim Seokjin and Chris Martin’s collaboration. It is said that his collaboration with Coldplay is said to be a gift by the pop group to Jin. Prior to this, Martin had gifted Jin his guitar as well. BTS ARMY is all excited for their idol to collaborate with the person he adores.

[Exclusive] According to Kmedia TenAsia, @BTS_twt Jin's solo single is reportedly a song gifted by band Coldplay.https://t.co/cnxHxKGQiV pic.twitter.com/OBjBA3O4JX — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) October 18, 2022

to have a song specially gifted by someone who he's always been a fan of I'm so proud and happy for Seokjin that he's working with someone he admires and there's mutual respect and love among them🥺 this song is going to be beautiful

JIN X COLDPLAY#SeokjinXColdplay pic.twitter.com/sOQc2uMvnV — mapler Seokjin 🌸YOURS 🎀super🐳 (@abyss_dandelion) October 18, 2022

I JUST WOKE UP OMG WHAT ?!?! JIN COLLABORATING WITH COLDPLAY. Please chris adores jin so much 😭 I AM GOING TO CRY AGAIN . I LOVE THEIR FRIENDSHIP SO MUCH. ❤️



KIM SEOKJIN IS COMING #SeokjinXColdplay pic.twitter.com/LhvLkqKpeD — anju⁷✰ (@jjksceo) October 18, 2022

"to have a song specially gifted by someone who he's always been a fan of I'm so proud and happy for Seokjin that he's working with someone he admires and there's mutual respect and love among them this song is going to be beautiful," a member of BTS army said.

As per BigHit Music's statement, the label cannot comment on the collab rumours as yet but details of the solo release will drop soon. The song is expected to be released before October, as Jin will begin the military enlistment procedure.

"The solo single will be released by the end of October and specific dates of collaboration will be revealed later," Big Hit said.

Meanwhile, BTS has already collaborated with Coldplay in 2021 for My Universe. Coldplay and BTS have performed the song at various events.

Talking about BTS military enlistment then, it was on October 17 that the label confirmed that Bangtan members would move forward with military enlistment, starting with the oldest member, Jin. The label is withdrawing the request for postponement of the service and soon after, Jin will enlist. He is expected to leave for the service sometime in December.