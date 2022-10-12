Is Badshah Dating Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi? Here's What We Know

Badshah and Isha have been dating for some time now. (Image Credits: Instagram)

One of Bollywood’s most popular singers and rapper Badshah, is no longer single. The ‘Voodoo’ hitmaker, who parted ways with wife Jasmine during the Covid pandemic lockdown, has found love again.

Badshah is currently dating Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi. The actor has appeared in Punjabi films like Happy Go Lucky with Punjabi and Jatt Boys Putt.

Based in Chandigarh, Isha has been low key dating the popular rapper and are still getting to know each other better. A report in Pinkvilla quoted that the duo have been going out together for a year now and their families know about their love affair.

"It's been a year that the rapper has been seeing a Punjabi actress. Badshah met Isha Rikhi at a party of their common friend. The lovebirds instantly hit it off. At a party, they figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. The couple wants to take things slowly as of now,” quoted the report in Pinkvilla. “But as a matter of fact, Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families. And everyone is happy about it,” the report added.

One of the highest-paid celebrities in India, Badshah was married before entering the Hindi film industry. The duo welcomed their first child, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh in January 2017. Badshah’s marriage with Jasmine hit a rough patch in 2019 and the lockdown only worsened their situation.

Badshah’s wife Jasmine, along with their daughter Jessemy shifted her base to London. The rapper continues to shuffle between cities Chandigarh, Delhi and Mumbai.

On the work front, Badshah was recently seen appearing on Netflix’ reality drama series, ‘Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’. The rapper made headlines with his recently released song, ‘Voodoo’ which was released in three languages including Hindi, Spanish and English.

Notably, the song was also used for the launch of tech giant Apple’s new AirPods Pro at its mega far-out event in September.