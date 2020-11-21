A picture of Bhajan Samrath Anup Jalota and Bigg Boss 12 contestants Jasleen Matharu is making rounds on the internet with a claim that the duo has tied a knot. Read on to know the truth.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhajan Samrath Anup Jalota and former Bigg Boss contestants Jasleen Matharu always stay in the headlines for their dating and marriage rumours. Amid this, a picture of the couple had recently got viral on social media which claimed that the duo has tied a knot via secret marriage.

In the picture, which has been widely shared on social media, Anup Jalota can be seen dressed as a groom while Jasleen Matharu is seen wearing a bridal outfit. However, the picture that is doing rounds on social media is fake.



According to Vishvas News, Jagran New Media's fact-checking website, the viral photo is from the sets of Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's upcoming film. The picture was shared by Jasleen Matharu on her Instagram page in which she didn't write anything in the caption which misled netizens.

Vishvas News also contacted Anup Jalota who said that the picture is from their upcoming film "Wo meri student hai" which will be released in February next year.

"In one of the scenes, I do Kanyadaan of Jasleen. As the bride’s father also wears turban during the wedding so I am also wearing it. The bride’s father and Groom’s father all wear a turban. People have just started cooking up stories about the photograph. The claim with the viral post is fake. The film is almost ready and will get released in February next year," Jalota told Vishvas News.

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu together entered into the Bigg Boss Season 12 where they showed their Guru-Shishya relationship. However, Jasleen Matharu confessed her feelings towards the Bhajan Samrat. But, after coming out of the show Anup Jalota cleared all the rumours.

