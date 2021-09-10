Shaheer Sheikh accidentally revealed that Ankita Lokhande might get married soon. Ankita Lokahande is dating Vicky Jain for the last 3 years and the wedding might be next in line for her. Scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shaheer Sheikh has accidentally spilled the beans and confirmed that Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain might get married soon. Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh are currently working together for the TV serial Pavitra Rishta-2 and Shaheer has replaced late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to play the role of Manav.

In a recent interview, Ankita Lokhande was asked about her plans following Pavitra Rishta. While she laughed that she has nothing to do after the show, Shaheer said, “Come on, you're getting married!”

Instantly denying the fact a shocked Ankita told Shaheer to shut up. She said, " Shut up, Shaheer, are you mad? Shut up, shut up, shut up, no nothing like that." I am not doing anything but I have something planned for February but it is nothing like that.

Meanwhile Shaheer in an attempt to cover up the situation, Shaheer said, "I have no idea, can you please wipe that off."

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain have been dating for the past 3 years. Earlier, Expressing her views on marriages Ankita said, "Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani weddings. But I am not really sure what will I plan."

Ankita Lokhande before dating Vicky was in a serious relationship with her co-actor late Sushant Singh Rajput. The duo was very loved by the audience for their stint in Pavitra Rishta 1. Sadly, the couple broke up in the year 2016.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande is currently featuring in Pavitra-Rishta 2 as Archana. She has also done Pavitra Rishta 1 and has been featured in few movies and other serials.

Posted By: Ashita Singh