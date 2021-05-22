After the success of The Family Man 2 trailer, DK and Raj might announce the third season of the series. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited web series The Family May 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is hitting the headlines ever since the makers unveiled the trailer on May 19. Created by Raj and DK, the trailer showcases south beauty, Samantha in never seen before avatar. She will be essaying the role of a suicide bomber in the series. Well, not much has been revealed in the trailer about a continuation where the first part ended, leaving the fans all the more excited and eager to watch the series.

Now, as the second season is soon going to hit your mobile screens, we have got hands-on really interesting news regarding The Family Man Season 3. Yes, you read that right, as per a report in Pinkvilla, Amazon Prime has renewed the series for a third season. A source close to the development told, "The top executives have seen the content and are happy with the way season 2 has shaped up. Given the cliffhangers and the growing fanbase of the franchise, the makers are definitely in the process of announcing a season 3 soon"

The source further added that DK and Raj have locked the story of the Family Man season 3, and like the first season, the second one will also end on the cliffhanger.

Well, this sounds exciting, however, fans have to wait for a bit longer for official confirmation on the same. Meanwhile, talking about DK and Raj's other projects, the duo is busy with a web series, Sunny, which will mark the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor. Also, they are planning to cast Shah Rukh Khan in one of the multiple feature films. According to Pinkvilla's source, the duo is ready with the script and dialogue draft, but waiting for SRK's approval on the same.

Coming back to Family Man 2, the film is going to premiere on Amazon Prime on June 4.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv