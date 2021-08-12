Meanwhile, Alia has also mentioned about the BTS band back in 2020 on the occasion of International Yoga Day, when she shared a video in which she was seen performing Yoga aasans while listening to BTS' Butter in the background.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The popularity of K-Pop group BTS is growing larger and larger with the singers grabbing the attention of Indian audience along with many other parts of the world. Even Bollywood celebs are amused by the K-Pop group. Recently, Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and mentioned about the K-pop group BTS as well as their hit song Butter.

Alia, in her post, also dropped a hint about having a 'collaboration' with the Korean singers. Alia re-tweeted the tweet which was earlier posted by Samsung India, featuring BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook grooving to their song Butter.

The caption of the video stated "Is 'good' good enough? Get ready to unfold. Here comes #SamsungUnpacked like no other! When the day of August 11, 2021, comes, get it, let it roll!" Samsung referred to their launch event in which the company released a few new products.

Alia Bhatt retweeted the video and wrote, "Good is NEVER enough! Great is better," before she added, "those #butter smooth moves." Alia also added the #collab.

Soon after her tweet, fans became extremely curious as few commented that whether she is a fan of BTS while others wondered that what the collaboration is about.

Meanwhile, Alia has also mentioned about the BTS band back in 2020 on the occasion of International Yoga Day, when she shared a video in which she was seen performing Yoga aasans while listening to BTS' Butter in the background.

On the other hand, it's not only Alia who seems to be a fan of the band, but earlier Deepika Padukone has also indicated that she follows BTS and has liked a few posts about them. Another Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is also a follower of the band, whereas Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, and Diljit Dosanjh, too, have also mentioned about the band in the past.

Taalikng about the work front of Alia Bhatt, then, the actress will be seen in upcoming movies like Brahmastra, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Darlings. Meanwhile, she has also revealed that she is teaming up with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra for an all-girls road trip movie, directed by Farhan Akhtar

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen