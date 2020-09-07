New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There is a lot of buzz surrounding the release of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb. Earlier, it was widely speculated that the film will be released on OTT platform on Akshay Kumar's birthday but now it has emerged that its release has been postponed to Diwali. However, there are other reports that the makers of the film have decided to pull out of the OTT platform.

A recent report in Pinkvilla said that Laxmmi Bomb has been postponed to Diwali 2020 as the bit of post-production is remaining. It said that once Akshay Kumar returns from London, the team of Laxmmi Bomb will complete the remaining portions.

Also a report in Hindustan times says the rumours of film being pulled out of theatre are baseless, "Disney Hotstar is absolutely going ahead with its plan to release Laxxmi Bomb. Also, it was never meant to release on Akshay’s birthday, which is the day after. So, the OTT platform is definitely going ahead with their plan on releasing the film in November and the date isn’t decided yet.”

Talking about Akshay Kumar, he is currently shooting for his film Bellbottom. Akshay's other film Sooryavanshi was set to be out in March but postponed due to coronavirus. The makers of the film said that if theatres don't reopen in a few months, they will consider it putting on OTT platform.

Laxmmi Bomb is helmed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Kapoor, Shabinaa Khan and Fox Star Studios. Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are going to play lead role in the upcoming film.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma