Has Akshay Kumar Pulled Out Of Hera Pheri, Welcome And Awara Pagal Deewana Sequels?

Superstar Akshay Kumar has always stunned his audience with his energetic performance in several hit action and comedy sequences, where the actor has managed to keep the fans engaged with his zestful performances for over a decade.

The three most loved franchises of Akshay Kumar ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Welcome’, and ‘Awara Pagal Deewana’, are once again making the rounds to come back with a bang on the big screens. Fans are thrilled and excited to see ‘Khiladi Kumar’, back in action with his famous characters in all the comedy franchises.

However, a report by PinkVilla, quoting sources, stated that after several rounds of meetings with producer Firoz Nadiadwala, Akshay Kumar seems not so pleased with the scripts of the sequels, giving the producer a hard time to further take the steps with the actor.

The report further stated that Akshay Kumar is not satisfied with script ideas and is well aware of his fans' expectations, refusing to compromise with the quality of the scripts and performing on the big screens, testing the patience of producer Firoz Nadiadwala.

Earlier this year Hera Pheri 3 was announced with actors Abhishek Bachchan, John Abrahan, Paresh Rawal, and Suneil Shetty on board, where the shooting of the film commenced but it was stalled halfway due to various reasons. Also, the sequel of ‘Welcome’ was released in 2015 starring John Abraham and Shruti Hassan, however, the film was not able to impress the audience with its charm in comparison to the original release.

As actor Akshay Kumar is busy shooting and choosing his future scripts attentively, the actor earlier in his career was known for his action and comedy films and has even given some massive hits in those genres. However, the Khiladi of Bollywood has now shifted to patriotic movies and films based on social issues.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in director Sanjay Puran Singh’s ‘Gorkha’ as Major General Ian Cardozo. The film will be released in January 2023. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in an action-comeback film titled, ‘Crack.’