Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan from his first wife Reena Dutta. Last year, Ira made her directorial debut with the production of Euripides' play Medea.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been pretty much active on social media and now there are rumours that she is dating her fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. There are reports which suggest that Nupur is the fitness coach of Aamir Khan too. However, Ira has never shied away from posting about her life on Instagram and these days her social media posts are filled with PDA posts with Nupur and we guess something is cooking!

Reports of a news website suggest that Ira and Nupur bonded together in the lockdown when Ira decided to work on herself and her body and since then they are seen posting cute mushy posts on Instagram.

It is also reported that the duo was also seen holidaying with each other at Aamir's farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar. Ira has also introduced him to her mother Reena Dutta. Nupur also shared Diwali pictures on his Instagram in which he is seen posing with Ira and he added the caption that reads, "Because we like to dress up and smile."

In another photo, Nupur and Ira are seen showing off their kicks and he captioned the post, "Just as long as you stand, stand by me."

There is also a picture in which Nupur is seen in superman Tshirt whereas Ira is wearing a Wonderwoman T-shirt and they both are looking adorable in it, he captioned the post, "Between flying, saving the world and fighting crime, a quick pit stop for some sushi and a picture."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma