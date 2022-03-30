New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt are one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, and it will be a dream for movie buffs to see them sharing a screen together. Both actors have also done a commercial together earlier. Now, as per media reports, Alia and Aamir have teamed up for a special project.

According to a report by India Today, Aamir and Alia will be sharing the screen together in a commercial. It was reportedly shot on March 29 at Mumbai’s Filmcity. A source, close to the development, as quoted by India Today, said, “It’s a quirky concept and Alia and Aamir look really good together. She was very excited about working with Aamir."

Earlier, Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt worked together in the advertisements for PhonePe. Recently, Aamir joined Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli for the promotion of RRR. During an event in Delhi, Aamir danced with Ram Charan and Jr NTR on their song ‘Naacho Naacho’.

Alia Bhatt played an extended cameo in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. Her film Gangubai Kathiawadi collected more than Rs 100 crore at the box office, and she received a lot of praise for her acting in the film. She has currently wrapped up the shoot of her much-awaited movie Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.

She also has Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh and Darlings opposite Vijay Varma in her kitty. The actress also recently announced her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump and is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav