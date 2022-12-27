Is 76-Year-Old Cher Engaged To 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander Edwards? Her Diamond Ring Post Fuels Speculations

Popular American singer Cher sparked engagement rumors on Tuesday after posting a picture of a stunning diamond ring via her social media account. Soon after, fans started speculating whether the ring is just a Christmas gift or whether the singing sensation is going to be walking down the aisle soon.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Cher shared a picture of herself holding a box of diamond rings in her hands. In the caption of the picture, the singer wrote, “I posted this cause his nails are so cool.”

Take a look at Cher’s post here:

I posted this cause his nails are so cool pic.twitter.com/aeUOOy4IIE — Cher (@cher) December 25, 2022

In another tweet, Cher wrote, “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E.”

Soon after, fans started speculating about whether Cher has gotten engaged to her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards. One fan wrote, “Did he propose?” Another comment read, “Congratulations 🎊 grab happiness with both hands, but have a pre nup too 💞 x”

“CONGRATULATIONS, Cher! Love at any age is priceless! You deserve to be happy, and I hope your future is filled with much love and happiness! God Bless you and yours!” wrote a fan of Cher’s in the comments section, while another wrote, “I mean if this is an engagement ring, then, congrats to you and Alexander!”

Notably, Cher has been dating Alexander Edwards for some time now. The duo reportedly met during Paris Fashion Week in October this year. The singer confirmed dating Alexander while appearing on the Kelly Clarkson show, where she blushed and said she has no problems with their 40-year age gap.

Cher was quoted as saying on the show, "On paper, it's kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great. I don't give men qualities they don't deserve, but he's very kind, he's very smart, he's very talented, and he's really funny. And I think he's quite handsome."

The singing sensation added, "If I hadn't met younger men in my life, I would have never had a date because older men just didn't like me all that much. I have had a couple of boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn't like me for some reason. Maybe younger men don't care if you're funny or outrageous or want to do stupid things and you have a strong personality. I'm not giving up my personality for anybody.”